KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 04 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.0699% PA 1.8199% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9745% PA 1.7245% PA

For 12 months 0.7948% PA 1.6698% PA

For 2 Years 0.7948% PA 2.1698% PA

For 3 Years 0.7948% PA 2.4198% PA

For 4 years 0.7948% PA 2.6698% PA

For 5 years 0.7948% PA 2.7948% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 04 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4150% PA 1.1650%PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4773% PA 1.2273% PA

For 12 Months 0.5826% PA 1.4576% PA

For 2 Years 0.5826% PA 1.9576% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5826% PA 2.2076% PA

For 4 years 0.5826% PA 2.4576% PA

For 5 years 0.5826% PA 2.5826% PA

EURO VALUE 09 04 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0166% PA 0.7334% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0970% PA 0.6530% PA

For 12 Months 0.1039% PA 0.7711% PA

For 2 Years 0.1039% PA 1.2711% PA

For 3 Years 0.1039% PA 1.5211% PA

For 4 years 0.1039% PA 1.7711% PA

For 5 years 0.1039% PA 1.8961% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 04 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2437% PA 0.5063% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2197% PA 0.5303% PA

For 12 Months 0.1327% PA 0.7423% PA

For 2 Years 0.1327% PA 1.2423% PA

For 3 Years 0.1327% PA 1.4923% PA

For 4 Years 0.1327% PA 1.7423% PA

For 5 years 0.1327% PA 1.8673% PA