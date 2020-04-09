Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 04 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.0699% PA 1.8199% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9745% PA 1.7245% PA
For 12 months 0.7948% PA 1.6698% PA
For 2 Years 0.7948% PA 2.1698% PA
For 3 Years 0.7948% PA 2.4198% PA
For 4 years 0.7948% PA 2.6698% PA
For 5 years 0.7948% PA 2.7948% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 04 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4150% PA 1.1650%PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4773% PA 1.2273% PA
For 12 Months 0.5826% PA 1.4576% PA
For 2 Years 0.5826% PA 1.9576% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5826% PA 2.2076% PA
For 4 years 0.5826% PA 2.4576% PA
For 5 years 0.5826% PA 2.5826% PA
EURO VALUE 09 04 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0166% PA 0.7334% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0970% PA 0.6530% PA
For 12 Months 0.1039% PA 0.7711% PA
For 2 Years 0.1039% PA 1.2711% PA
For 3 Years 0.1039% PA 1.5211% PA
For 4 years 0.1039% PA 1.7711% PA
For 5 years 0.1039% PA 1.8961% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 04 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2437% PA 0.5063% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2197% PA 0.5303% PA
For 12 Months 0.1327% PA 0.7423% PA
For 2 Years 0.1327% PA 1.2423% PA
For 3 Years 0.1327% PA 1.4923% PA
For 4 Years 0.1327% PA 1.7423% PA
For 5 years 0.1327% PA 1.8673% PA