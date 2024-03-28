Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.90 278.

20

USD 278.15 280.90

EURO 299.25 302.35

GBP 349.20 352.65

JPY 1.81 1.90

AED75.45 76.20

SAR73.70 74.45

CAD 203.00 206.00

AUD 179.00 182.00

