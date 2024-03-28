Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.90 278.
20
USD 278.15 280.90
EURO 299.25 302.35
GBP 349.20 352.65
JPY 1.81 1.90
AED75.45 76.20
SAR73.70 74.45
CAD 203.00 206.00
AUD 179.00 182.00
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..
Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
China lifts punitive tariffs on Australian wine
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay
CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points
PSX witnesses positive trend today
More Stories From Business
-
Minister expresses anguish over alleged use of poor-quality material12 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister initiates push for E-commerce growth with in-house briefing42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion48 minutes ago
-
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains2 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy promises all efforts to enhance direct trade with Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Russian Ambassador congratulates Jam Kamal on assuming charge, discusses trade2 hours ago
-
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the Emaar & Top Award a ..2 hours ago
-
Development of SMEs govt's top priority: Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay2 minutes ago
-
CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory2 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points2 minutes ago