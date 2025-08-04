Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

65 282.70

USD 284.45 285.25

EURO 328.60 330.30

GBP 377.20 378.90

JPY 1.91 1.98

AED77.50 77.60

SAR75.80 76.00

