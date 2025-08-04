PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 1,017 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 07:02 PM
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,017.66 more points, a positive of 0.72 percent, closing at 142,052.65 points against 141,034.99 points last trading day
A total of 666,372,806 shares were traded during the day as compared to 609,708,910 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 42.924 billion against Rs 50.552 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 247 of them recorded gains and 206 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico P:K with 53,705,314 shares at Rs 7.39 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 50,585,832 shares at Rs10.44 per share and Bank of Punjab with 30,628,274 shares at Rs 13.90 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 242.26 per share price, closing at Rs 7,907.56, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with Rs82.72 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,070.98.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs708.25 per share closing at Rs 26,832.75 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs161.66 decline in its share price to close at Rs33,225.67.
