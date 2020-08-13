Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3369 13.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 18, 2020
USD 168.0404
GBP 219.5280
EUR 197.5483
JPY 1.5741