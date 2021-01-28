Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2345 28.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 01, 2021
USD 160.5141
GBP 220.4501
EUR 194.9604
JPY 1.5473