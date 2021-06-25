UrduPoint.com
Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the

following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1594 25.06.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 29, 2021

USD 157.6553

GBP 220.2760

EUR 188.0828

JPY 1.4221

