Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the
following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1594 25.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 29, 2021
USD 157.6553
GBP 220.2760
EUR 188.0828
JPY 1.4221