Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 25, 2024
USD 278.
2725
GBP 344.1396
EUR 296.5550
JPY 1.7990
APP/msq
