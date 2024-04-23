Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 25, 2024

USD 278.

2725

GBP 344.1396

EUR 296.5550

JPY 1.7990

APP/msq

