Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 26, 2024

USD 278.

2500

GBP 343.7779

EUR 296.9762

JPY 1.7969

APP/msq

