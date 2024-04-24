Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 26, 2024
USD 278.
2500
GBP 343.7779
EUR 296.9762
JPY 1.7969
APP/msq
