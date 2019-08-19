Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0140 19.08.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH AUGUST 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2019
USD 158.6280
GBP 192.7172
EUR 175.9026
JPY 1.4910