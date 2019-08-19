(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0140 19.08.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH AUGUST 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2019

USD 158.6280

GBP 192.7172

EUR 175.9026

JPY 1.4910