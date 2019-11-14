Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9261 14.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 18, 2019
USD 155.3874
GBP 199.4397
EUR 171.0971
JPY 1.4253