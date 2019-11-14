KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9261 14.11.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 18, 2019

USD 155.3874

GBP 199.4397

EUR 171.0971

JPY 1.4253