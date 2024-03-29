Foreigners Make Nearly 3 Million Inbound, Outbound Trips To China In Jan-Feb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) In the first two months of 2024, China recorded 2.95 million inbound and outbound trips made by foreigners, said an official on Friday quoting data from the National Immigration Administration.
The figure marks a notable increase of 2.3 times compared to the previous period and a recovery reaching 41.5 percent of the level prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shi Zeyi, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at a press conference.
The official attributed the changes in part to the visa-free entry policy China recently extended for countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia and Singapore, highlighting a significant increase in tourists from these countries during the Spring Festival period.
Looking ahead, China will take steps to remove obstacles and address issues in culture and tourism, in particular, making the payment process more convenient at tourism sites, cultural performance venues, and hotels, said the official.
The country will also provide more tourism products and services and ramp up international advertising and market promotion efforts, added the official.
