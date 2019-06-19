UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Calls For Redressing 'anomalies' In Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

FPCCI calls for redressing 'anomalies' in budget

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday called for immediate rectification of 'anomalies' in the federal budget 2019-20 in due consultation with it and all other major trade bodies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday called for immediate rectification of 'anomalies' in the federal budget 2019-20 in due consultation with it and all other major trade bodies.

Addressing a joint press conference here at the Federation House, FPCCI President Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, Senior President Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Patron-in-Chief of the United business Group in FPCCI S M Muneer, former FPCCI president Zubair F Tufail and former senior vice president S.Khalid Tawab, and President of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association Mir Behrooz Khan Baloch, expressed the apprehensions that the budget would discourage economic growth.

The FPCCI president said that it was the first time this apex trade body had took over a week after the budget's announcement to give its formal reaction. The FPCCI leadership, he said, was engaged in detailed consultations with all the 60 chambers and 120 trade associations of the country on the pros and cons of the budget so that the same might be highlighted clearly.

S M Muneer claimed that withdrawal of zero-rated status of five-export oriented sectors would affect exports while around Rs 400 billion refund claims of the exporters had already been pending with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

"Withdrawal of zero-rating will harm the exports. If the government goes for it, then it must pay the refunds within next 30 days of clearing of the export proceeds," he urged.

The FPCCI leaders said they would lead a high-level delegation of the chamber to Islamabad to have meetings with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and FBR Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabber Zaidi on Thursday for the resolution of anomalies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Same Lead Chamber FBR All Government Industry Billion Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investm ..

5 seconds ago

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russ ..

7 seconds ago

Mobile App to ensure uninterrupted power supply in ..

10 seconds ago

Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Endorses Boris Johnson as ..

5 minutes ago

Bajaur blast victim succumbed to injuries

5 minutes ago

Hot, weather to grip,rain at isolated places 19 Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.