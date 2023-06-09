UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Hails Steps For Poverty Cut, Tax Exemptions In Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 11:29 PM

FPCCI hails steps for poverty cut, tax exemptions in budget

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday appreciated that initiatives on account of poverty alleviation, increasing the amount of loans from Rs 1,800 billion to Rs 2,055 billion for the businesses and the youth, abolition of duty on solar energy for tube wells and agri seeds in federal budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday appreciated that initiatives on account of poverty alleviation, increasing the amount of loans from Rs 1,800 billion to Rs 2,055 billion for the businesses and the youth, abolition of duty on solar energy for tube wells and agri seeds in Federal budget 2023-24.

Sharing their views on the federal budget with media here at FPCCI Regional Office, the Federation's President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar also welcomed the scheme for youth, citing that it would enable the youth to create their own employment and business in that manner as new institutions. They added that 50 percent reduction in the tax rate for the youth was also welcome.

Information Technology industry, they said, was growing rapidly in Pakistan, and its share in exports was also increasing rapidly. For the benefits and incentives that were announced in the budget, in which this sector would be given the status of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), it would certainly lead to the development of IT not only in the country but also in IT exports.

FPCCI office-bearers suggested that government should enhance Rs 5 billion allocation for women empowerment while re-considering the current situation and the proportion of women in the population.

FPCCI President said that merit and priorities must be well considered in the utilization of Rs 1,150 billion development budget.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh mentioned that there was an initiative to enhance services exports which also needed to be revisit as the volume of services sector exports was not significant.

The allocation of Rs. 491.3 billion for infrastructure was a good initiative for which the FPCCI; in its budget proposals; emphasized that there was a dire need for attention on infrastructure.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh highlighted that Increase in the support of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) would make it easier to complete the pending projects in the sector.

He also welcomed the allocating of Rs. 1,804 billion for defense sector. He however called for allocation of more resources keeping in view current security situation of the country. "At this time, the country is facing different types of security challenges and terrorism," he maintained.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that extending the warehousing period of perishable items from one month to three months would facilitate trade. In order to reduce the clearance time, importers had also been given the facility in the current budget that they could go to adjudication through Custom Computerized System. New measures including rephrase of the definition of smuggling would help prevent smuggling.

He hoped that abolishment of RD (Regulatory Duty) on special steel round bar would help the sector growth and bring down prices � which would provide relief to the poor. Removal of RD on equipment of IT sector was a good step, which would support the growth of this sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Poor Chambers Of Commerce Budget Agri Lead Women Media From Government Industry Share Merit Packaging Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

15 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for pre ..

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

11 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as bal ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced, export-oriented

11 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due ..

Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due to Conflict - NGO

7 minutes ago
 OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps fo ..

OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps for IT, Agri sectors in budget

7 minutes ago
 Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens ..

Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens complaints against SPECO, SSGC ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.