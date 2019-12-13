UrduPoint.com
FPCCI's Role In Promoting Trade, Industries And Investment In The Country: FPCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

FPCCI's role in promoting trade, industries and investment in the country: FPCCI President

FPCCI President Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai briefed the US diplomats about FPCCI's role in promoting trade, industries and investment in the country, and also pursuing global economic activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :FPCCI President Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai briefed the US diplomats about FPCCI's role in promoting trade, industries and investment in the country, and also pursuing global economic activities.

He acknowledged that USA, time and again, extended financial and economic assistance to Pakistan to face challenges. The significance of USA's contribution in Pakistan's trade and economy could be realized with the fact that US was the largest trade and investment partner of Pakistan in addition to economic assistance provided and promised by US government.

Pakistan's total trade with the United States recorded was Dollars 6.7 billion with trade surplus in favour of Pakistan.

"US-Pakistan partnership is broad-based, strategic and long-term," he remarked.

On behalf of FPCCI, President FPCCI assured that the apex trade body of the country would extend all cooperation to US and would actively participate in joint economic activities.

FPCCI's former vice president and former in-charge WTO Cell at FPPCI Engr.M.A. Jabbar said political economy of world trading required alignment of political consideration with economy.

He said that there was long history of US-Pakistan relationship wherein a lot of projects based economic aid financing and direct investment were made from United States.

He also said that a lot of economic aid should be accompanied by the results for which economic cooperation had been expanded.

He gave example of improved governance and required tax reforms to restore confidence of taxpayers as the rule of law is fundamental to development and prosperity in the country.

The participants discussed opportunities for enhanced bilateral trade and collaboration between the United States and Pakistan.

The FPCCI leaders emphasized on more interaction between the businesscommunities and US government officials with Pakistani businesspersons.

