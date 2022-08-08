ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG), a 12-member delegation will visit Karachi soon to pick three potential candidates for Vice President seats in the coming Federal election.

Talking to the media here on Monday, group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said we have already conducted two consultative meetings successfully and purely on the recommendations of 20 member core committee, selected Atif Ikram presidential and Arif Jeewa as senior Vice President candidates with consensus after taking stakeholders into confidence.

He said it was decided in principle in a democratic manner with majority votes, that 12 members UBG high-level committee must visit Karachi for comprehensive discussion and deliberations for seeking the feedback of the business community about the prospective candidates.

He said only potential and popular candidates will be finally selected who could conveniently sweep the election.

He said only merit will prevail in the process of finalisation of the Names of candidates including women VP.

He said the delegation will also meet various trade bodies and associations affiliated with FPCCI for taking them into confidence for the announcement of candidates.

He said " UBG leadership firmly believes in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of the national economy by safeguarding the interests of the business community ." he concluded.