FPCCI's UBG Greets Punjab Caretaker Ministers

Published January 29, 2023

FPCCI's UBG greets Punjab caretaker ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman United Business Group of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday felicitated the newly inducted caretaker ministers Punjab SM Tanveer and Syed Azfar Ali Nasir.

He said the first time two renowned industrialists enjoying good repute coupled with the highest degree of integrity laced with inherited spirit of dedication and devotion have been inducted in provincial cabinet which he added will endeavour their best to deliver the goods in the prevailing scenario.

He said both ministers are true representatives of the business community and have vast knowledge and rich experience of good governance in the private sector. He hoped that SM Tanveer in his capacity as minister for industries, commerce, investment and energy will push forward the industrial sector and help address the genuine problems being confronted by the private sector on top priority to pave way for economic growth.

Shahzad Ali Malik said that a sustainable economy has assumed the highest priority worldwide for the survival of a state.

He said our fragile economy needs immediate result-oriented measures for its durable stability.

He hoped both ministers will take all stakeholders and chambers of commerce and industries into confidence to steer out the country from the prevailing economic quagmire.

He said the business community will cooperate with them to put the engine of economic growth into motion.

