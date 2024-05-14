Open Menu

Commerce Minister Orders Review Of EDF Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday directed a thorough assessment and analysis of projects funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF) in recent years.

The directive aims to evaluate the initiatives that have bolstered export development and to identify areas for improvement, said a press release issued here.

The ministry of commerce has communicated this directive through a series of letters to various stakeholders involved in EDF-funded projects.

These letters, including one addressed to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), underscore the need for detailed progress reports and updates on specific projects.

Among the highlighted projects are REAP’s projects, Child Labour Elimination, Program in Soccer Ball Industries of Sialkot, Placement of hi-Scan E-Ray Inspection System at Sialkot International Airport, Italy- Pakistan Technological Center, sports Goods Training and Facility Center at Sialkot, Sialkot Tanneries Zone, Cutlery Institute of Pakistan, Wazirabad, Export Development Training Program in Ready Garments and Knitwear Industry and others.

The letters demand comprehensive information on these projects to be submitted within three weeks, emphasizing the urgency and importance of this assessment.

Commerce Minister Khan's directive aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the utilization of the EDF.

By assessing the impact of these projects, the ministry seeks to determine their effectiveness in promoting Pakistani exports and to guide future funding decisions.

