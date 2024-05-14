Commerce Minister Orders Review Of EDF Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday directed a thorough assessment and analysis of projects funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF) in recent years
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday directed a thorough assessment and analysis of projects funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF) in recent years.
The directive aims to evaluate the initiatives that have bolstered export development and to identify areas for improvement, said a press release issued here.
The ministry of commerce has communicated this directive through a series of letters to various stakeholders involved in EDF-funded projects.
These letters, including one addressed to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), underscore the need for detailed progress reports and updates on specific projects.
Among the highlighted projects are REAP’s projects, Child Labour Elimination, Program in Soccer Ball Industries of Sialkot, Placement of hi-Scan E-Ray Inspection System at Sialkot International Airport, Italy- Pakistan Technological Center, sports Goods Training and Facility Center at Sialkot, Sialkot Tanneries Zone, Cutlery Institute of Pakistan, Wazirabad, Export Development Training Program in Ready Garments and Knitwear Industry and others.
The letters demand comprehensive information on these projects to be submitted within three weeks, emphasizing the urgency and importance of this assessment.
Commerce Minister Khan's directive aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the utilization of the EDF.
By assessing the impact of these projects, the ministry seeks to determine their effectiveness in promoting Pakistani exports and to guide future funding decisions.
Recent Stories
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians
City experiences scorching heat
Tennis: Rome Open results
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad
Police apprehend child rapist
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation10 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar14 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mixed as investors await more direction on US inflation14 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, KCCI ink Mou for skill development of youth14 minutes ago
-
Germany, Sweden lukewarm on tariffs on Chinese electric cars38 minutes ago
-
SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises47 minutes ago
-
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held47 minutes ago
-
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in economy1 hour ago
-
Environment protection is collective responsibility: Acting President FCCI8 minutes ago
-
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve government's objectives2 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market2 hours ago