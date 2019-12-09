UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Businesses Seek To Build Bridges With Russian Regions - Russian Trade Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

French Businesses Seek to Build Bridges With Russian Regions - Russian Trade Envoy

French companies are interested in fostering cooperation with Russian regions, which, in turn, aim to enter foreign markets, Russia's trade representative in France, Mikhail Makarov, told Sputnik, adding that Russian businesses have already begun actively coming to France and organizing avenues of future cooperation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) French companies are interested in fostering cooperation with Russian regions, which, in turn, aim to enter foreign markets, Russia's trade representative in France, Mikhail Makarov, told Sputnik, adding that Russian businesses have already begun actively coming to France and organizing avenues of future cooperation.

In August, the trade envoy said that French businesses were among the largest foreign partners in the Russian market, with thousands employed by French firms. Moreover, more than 600 Russian companies from the food, agricultural, pharmaceutical and mechanical engineering industries, among others, operate with French capital.

"Our French partners demonstrate a high motivation to establish contacts directly with Russian regions, which, in turn, seek to directly access foreign markets," Makarov said.

He detailed how a number of business-missions comprising delegations from the city of Moscow; the Moscow, Rostov and Ulyanovsk regions; and the republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan had recently been organized with the help of the Russian Trade Representation in France.

Similar missions from the Ulyanovsk Region and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area are scheduled to travel to France this month, he said, and more will follow at the start of the new year.

He also said that in June, during talks in France's northern port city of Le Havre, Russian Prime Minister Medvedev and his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe, had agreed to hold a Russia-France Cross-Year of inter-regional cooperation in 2021.

The Russian trade representative went on to say that there had been significant progress in the development of bilateral cooperation and that his country was interested in establishing the Russian-French commission on cooperation between territorial entities.

Back in June, Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said that despite the deterioration in Russia's economic and political relations with the West over the 2014 crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia, France was still deeply interested in Russia's national projects, as evidenced by the regular attendance of French companies at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France Le Havre Rostov Progress Makarov Ulyanovsk St. Petersburg June August Market From Government

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

14 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

11 minutes ago

UK economic growth likely to slow to 1 pct in 2020 ..

8 minutes ago

'NAB to achieve successes against corruption in 6 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.