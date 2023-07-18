G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Fail to Agree on Joint Statement on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The finance ministers and the central bank governors of the G20 group have failed to agree on a joint statement over disagreements over the conflict in Ukraine following their third meeting under the Indian G20 presidency on Tuesday.

"The Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors(FMCBG) meeting under the Indian Presidency was held during 17-18 July 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat," the G20 statement read.

According to G20, China said that the meeting of finance ministers is not a place to discuss geopolitical issues, while Russia also distanced itself from paragraphs of the statement that concerned the situation in Ukraine.