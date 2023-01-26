UrduPoint.com

GDA To Renovate Old Buildings, Archaeological Sites In Gwadar

January 26, 2023

GDA to renovate old buildings, archaeological sites in Gwadar

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has started working on the renovation of old buildings, and archaeological sites to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of Gwadar city with aimed to promote tourism

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has started working on the renovation of old buildings, and archaeological sites to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of Gwadar city with aimed to promote tourism.

Under the plan, dilapidated buildings will be restored for tourists to recall history, culture and heritage of the port city, a senior official of Balochistan government said on Thursday.

He said Gwadar had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities, adding that there was a dire need to have a constructive approach for exploring the hidden beauty of the city.

The authority expedited the renovation of Boys and Girls High Schools under the old town rehabilitation plan of Gwadar which would be the model schools in the province.

The projects of old town rehabilitation of Gwadar were in full swing to set the city on modern lines to end the sense of deprivation among the people of area, he said.

The development projects including water drainage, supply and distribution of energy would be completed soon, besides ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the port dwellers.

He said the authorities asked to strictly adhere to Gwadar Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

The departments concerned were making all out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion in Gwadar.

" Balochistan has world class coastal areas with never-ending beauty.

"The work is underway for the establishment of Beach Model Parks at Gadani, Kundmlir, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar", the official said.

