German Delegation Explores Investment Avenues In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:48 PM

A 20-member delegation from German Emirati Chamber of Commerce and Industry, currently on a visit to Pakistan, met foreign investors, members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry and exchange information on trade and investment here on Monday

The delegation was conducing the visit for firsthand assessment of business and investment opportunities.

The German business delegation was accompanied by German Consul General in Karachi, Holger Ziegeler and the First Secretary on Economic Affairs at German Embassy in Islamabad, said a OICCI release said.

OICCI's CEO/Secretary General, M. Abdul Aleem gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the liberal policies in Pakistan for foreign direct investment which offered tremendous opportunities for new investment.

Commenting on the investment opportunities in Pakistan, Aleem stated that OICCI members had benefited by taking a long-term view of the economic indicators which was illustrated by the fact OICCI members had re-invested over dollars18 billion in the last 9 years which was more than the total FDI inflow into the country during this period.

The OICCI shared the results of the recent Business Confidence Index Survey carried out during May to July 2021 showing 59 percent dramatic upswing in business confidence across Pakistan since the last BCI survey done in the same period in 2020.

"The OICCI members randomly included in the survey are more upbeat as their confidence level has gone up by 108', Aleem commented.

Oliver Oehms, CEO of the visiting German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, and other members of the delegation raised queries on various issuesincluding potential sectors for investment, special concessions for major investment in Pakistan, incentives relating to Special Economic Zones, major development projects on tourism, impact of increasing inflation on businesses in Pakistan, tax incentives for putting up export based industries using imported raw materials and the most reliable government agency to facilitate the potential foreign investors.

All the queries were duly responded by the OICCI members at the meeting.

