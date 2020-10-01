UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Gain 0.4 Pct At Start Of Trading Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:41 PM

German shares gain 0.4 pct at start of trading Thursday

German stocks were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index rising by 51.35 points, or 0.40 percent, opening at 12,812.08 points

GERMANY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index rising by 51.35 points, or 0.40 percent, opening at 12,812.08 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was chip-maker Infineon, increasing by 2.30 percent, followed by telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom with 1.99 percent and sportswear manufacturer Adidas with 1.70 percent.

Shares of Bayer fell by 9.41 percent. The German pharmaceutical giant was by some distance the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

On Wednesday after trading, Bayer announced additional cost saving measures amounting to 1.

5 billion Euros (1.76 billion U.S. dollars) annually by 2024 as "significant headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic" hit the German company's agriculture business in particular.

Germany's municipalities recorded a financial deficit of 9.7 billion euros in the first half of 2020, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday. In 2019, the deficit amounted to just below 0.3 billion euros.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.011 percentage points to minus 0.510 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1723 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture German Company Germany Euro Stocks 2019 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.