GIKI, Dawlance agree to boost collaboration, exchange expertise

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science s and Technology academia and officials of Dawlance Pakistan have agreed to further boost their collaboration and learn from each other's experience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science s and Technology academia and officials of Dawlance Pakistan have agreed to further boost their collaboration and learn from each other's experience.

The consensus was reached in a meeting when three high-ranking officials led by Umar Ahsan Khan, Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Dawlance Pakistan visited GIK Institute and held talks with Rector, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and other academia staff here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Pro-Rector Admin and Finance Sardar Aminullah Khan, Prof Syed M Hassan Zaidi, Pro-Rector academics, deans, heads of departments, and directors.

Mr Umar said that they focus on two vital areas: to work for creating a collaborative environment where the industry and academia can help each other and moving towards indigenous technology and innovation.

He explained that they have two research and development centres one each in Karachi and Islamabad, saying during last seven year they had made tremendous progress and now all the designs are made by Pakistani engineers within Pakistan.

“The universities should play a huge role in the present rapidly changing world. We have to move forward to change our destiny as making progress today can only ensure a prosperous tomorrow,” he added.

The big challenge in the current scenario is climate change and this serious issue is not being worked on at the level it should be, he said, adding that they were moving towards green technology.

He said that they already hired the GIK Institute engineers and wanted to further boost collaboration and make result-oriented joint progress.

Prof Khalid said the interaction was vital to know how GIK Institute can contribute to your system, it will help the Institute academia to understand the latest technology and your feedback will also be welcomed.

“We are ready to collaborate and contribute as we move towards technological indigenization,” he concluded.