Glitzy Dubai Hungry For Culinary Fame

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

French chef Renaud Dutel never thought his career would take him to the United Arab Emirates' glam hub of Dubai, but has found there a culinary capital in the making

Five years since he was offered a spot at a fancy restaurant in the Gulf financial and tourism hub -- better known for its skyscrapers than its food scene -- Dutel is delighted to have "taken the risk".

Five years since he was offered a spot at a fancy restaurant in the Gulf financial and tourism hub -- better known for its skyscrapers than its food scene -- Dutel is delighted to have "taken the risk".

"I believe Dubai is at the beginning," he told AFP as lobster cuts were sizzling on a skillet beside him at STAY, a Michelin-starred restaurant specialised in French cuisine on the city's signature Palm Jumeirah man-made island.

"But (Dubai) is on the way to becoming one of the best destinations in the world to come to dine.

" Boasting about 13,000 restaurants and cafes, some of the city's eateries are already making global waves.

Last year, 11 Dubai restaurants were awarded the Middle East's first Michelin stars, with more joining the prestigious club this year.

Some like STAY by Yannick Alleno clinched two stars, but none made it to three -- Michelin's highest honour.

"Dubai's gastronomy scene has transformed the city into one of the most diverse and dynamic food hubs in the world," said Issam Kazim of the local government's tourism and economy department.

More Stories From Business