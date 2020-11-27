UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Imports Decline 58.54% In 4 Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:34 PM

Gold imports decline 58.54% in 4 months

The imports of gold witnessed decline of 58.54 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The imports of gold witnessed decline of 58.54 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The gold imports during July-October (2020-21) were recorded at $2.341 million against the imports of $5.647 million during July-October (2019-20), showing a decline of 58.54 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the gold imports shrunk by 72.34 percent by falling from 141 kilograms last year to the imports of 39 kilograms during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports witnessed slight decrease of 0.31 percent in October 2020 when compared to the imports of October 2019. The gold imports during October 2020 were recorded at $1.285 million against the imports of $1.

173 million in October 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports witnessed 21.69 percent increase as compared to the imports of $1.056 recorded in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed reduction of 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during the current year was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion last year.

During the period under review, the country's overall exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131billion during the current year/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports September October 2019 2020 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

KPT shipping intelligence report

6 seconds ago

UN agriculture agency chief calls for promptly add ..

9 seconds ago

Trump Lashes Out at Media With Calls to Make Websi ..

2 minutes ago

The Vietnamese designer convincing the young to ch ..

2 minutes ago

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of ..

2 minutes ago

3,113 new Coronavirus cases reported; 54 deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.