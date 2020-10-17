UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decline Rs450 17 Oct 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:07 PM

Gold price decline Rs450 17 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs450 and was traded at Rs115,650 on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs450 and was traded at Rs115,650 on Saturday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs386 and was sold at Rs99,151, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1260 and Rs1080.24 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1900, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

24 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

1 hour ago

Nine arrested over France teacher beheading

2 minutes ago

Supporters of Iraq's PMF Attack Kurdistan Democrat ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated the 8t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.