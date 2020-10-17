Gold price decline Rs450 17 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs450 and was traded at Rs115,650 on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs450 and was traded at Rs115,650 on Saturday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs386 and was sold at Rs99,151, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1260 and Rs1080.24 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1900, the association reported.