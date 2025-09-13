Open Menu

Gold Price Declines By Rs200 To Rs386,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Gold price declines by Rs200 to Rs386,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 per tola and was sold at Rs386,300 on Saturday compared to Rs386,500 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs331,189 against Rs331,361, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs.

158 to Rs303,600 from Rs303,758, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of international gold went down by $2 to $3,643 from $3,645.

Likewise, the price of silver decreased by Rs13 per tola and was sold at Rs4,443 against Rs4,456, whereas the price of 10 grams silver went down by Rs11 to Rs3,809 from Rs3,820.

The price of international silver decreased by $0.13 to $42.15 from $42.28, the association reported.

