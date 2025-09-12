PSX closes bearish, loses 1,701 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned bearish on Friday, losing 1,701.56 points, a negative change of 1.09 percent, closing at 154,439.68 points against 156,141.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 987,589,372 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,279,942,235 shares the previous day, whereas the total value of shares traded was recorded at Rs39.911 billion against Rs50.207 billion a day earlier.

As many as 476 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 33 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were F. Nat. Equities with 61,993,776 shares at Rs9.95 per share, Agha Steel Ind.

with 61,302,066 shares at Rs9.93 per share, and Pervez Ahmed Co. with 47,222,571 shares at Rs3.17 per share.

Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs167.14 per share, closing at Rs1,838.50, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a rise of Rs123.97, closing at Rs9,643.99.

On the other hand, PIA Holding Company LimitedB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs678.10 per share to close at Rs25,310.90, whereas Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited lost Rs247.51 per share, closing at Rs32,001.00.

In the future market, a total of 180,067,000 shares were traded, compared to 203,684,000 shares the previous day. Out of 328 companies, 84 recorded gains, 242 sustained losses, while the share prices of 2 companies remained unchanged.