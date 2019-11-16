UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs50 Per Tola 16 Nov 2019

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

Gold price decrease Rs50 per tola 16 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs 86,150 per tola, against the last closing of Rs 86,200 per tola the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs 86,150 per tola, against the last closing of Rs 86,200 per tola the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Saturday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs43 to Rs73960 against Rs 74,3903 during the previous day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $3 and was traded at $ 1469 against closing of $ 1466 on last trading day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's travel abroad: AGP says govt will ..

14 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Shari ..

37 minutes ago

Speaker stress need to create awareness about smog ..

25 seconds ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry president ..

27 seconds ago

Wapda wins hockey gold medal in 33rd National Game ..

29 seconds ago

WAPDA wins National Games Male, Female Karate gold ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.