Gold Price Dip By Rs.3,400 To Rs.345,800 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.3,400 and was sold at Rs.345,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.349,200 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2,915 to Rs.
296,467 from Rs. 299,382 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down to Rs.271,771 from Rs. 274,443.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver went down by Rs.70 and Rs.6o to Rs.3,427 and Rs.2,938 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.34 to $3,276 from $3,310 whereas silver rates went down by $0.70 to $32.27, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment4 minutes ago
-
Gold price dip by Rs.3,400 to Rs.345,800 per tola4 minutes ago
-
Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
CCP imposes Rs 155 million fine on poultry hatcheries for cartelization4 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 20258 hours ago
-
KP Govt begins work on preparing ADP for fiscal year 2025-2618 hours ago
-
Need stressed for adopting approach to build self-sufficiency in edible oil20 hours ago
-
Facilitation centers, one window operations vital for businesses growth21 hours ago