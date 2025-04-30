SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher paid a visit to District Haripur on Wednesday to assess ongoing industrial activities and engage with local stakeholders.

During his visit,Abdul Karim Tordher visited the Ghazi Economic Zone where he reviewed operations and held meetings with industrialists to understand the challenges faced faced by them.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Malik Adeel Iqbal also accompanied him during the visit.

The Special Assistant also visited the Kalabat Small Industrial Estate for a comprehensive inspection. Officials from the Small Industries Development board (SIDB), local MNAs and MPAs were also present during the visit.

Speaking at the Ghazi Economic Zone, Tordher highlighted key infrastructure issues, including the need for an access road and a dedicated electricity feeder. He assured attendees that these concerns would be promptly raised with local legislators and district administration, and expressed confidence that they would be resolved soon.

He also acknowledged the issues faced by temporary employees of the zone and committed to seeking solutions.

Furthermore, he announced that efforts are underway to ease regulations for small-scale industries at the local level, with a special request to be made to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Recognizing the sacrifices made by the people of Ghazi for national projects like the Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project and Tarbela Dam, Tordher emphasized that it is their right to be provided with the necessary facilities.

Officials informed the delegation that two pharmaceutical companies will commence production in the zone within six months, directly creating 200 employment opportunities. At the Kalabat Small Industrial Estate, established in 1976, Tordher reaffirmed the government's commitment to revitalizing the estate to boost local industries.

He announced that a separate power feeder for the estate will be made operational soon, which will support small-scale manufacturers.

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities in the area, stating that new industries would not only create jobs but also foster economic growth.

APP/aqk