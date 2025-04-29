Open Menu

Facilitation Centers, One Window Operations Vital For Businesses Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Facilitation centers, one window operations vital for businesses growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has urged the government to address the pressing challenges faced by the business community on a priority basis, stressing that timely intervention is crucial for economic stability and growth.

Speaking to various business leaders from the trade and industrial sectors, the ICCI President emphasized the urgent need to establish Business Facilitation Centres and implement One Window Operations across the country to streamline processes and enhance the ease of doing business.

He also called for the resolution of issues related to irrational taxation, which continue to burden entrepreneurs and discourage investment.

Nasir Qureshi pointed out that despite prevailing economic challenges, the business community— being the true engine of the national economy—remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to the country’s development.

He highlighted the problem of multiple licensing requirements, which he said hinder investment and slow down economic progress. Addressing these bureaucratic hurdles, he noted, would allow investors to focus more effectively on business expansion and job creation.

Underscoring the need for comprehensive and supportive policies, the ICCI President called for well-defined strategies aimed at economic revival and sustainable growth. He affirmed that the ICCI is actively fulfilling its advocacy role to safeguard and promote the interests of the business community at all levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

2 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

2 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

2 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

2 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

3 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

3 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business