Facilitation centers, one window operations vital for businesses growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has urged the government to address the pressing challenges faced by the business community on a priority basis, stressing that timely intervention is crucial for economic stability and growth.

Speaking to various business leaders from the trade and industrial sectors, the ICCI President emphasized the urgent need to establish Business Facilitation Centres and implement One Window Operations across the country to streamline processes and enhance the ease of doing business.

He also called for the resolution of issues related to irrational taxation, which continue to burden entrepreneurs and discourage investment.

Nasir Qureshi pointed out that despite prevailing economic challenges, the business community— being the true engine of the national economy—remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to the country’s development.

He highlighted the problem of multiple licensing requirements, which he said hinder investment and slow down economic progress. Addressing these bureaucratic hurdles, he noted, would allow investors to focus more effectively on business expansion and job creation.

Underscoring the need for comprehensive and supportive policies, the ICCI President called for well-defined strategies aimed at economic revival and sustainable growth. He affirmed that the ICCI is actively fulfilling its advocacy role to safeguard and promote the interests of the business community at all levels.