EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) (30-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 279.50

GBP 380.59372.36

EUR 323.28 316.90

JPY 1.9949 1.9518

SAR 75.77 74.13

AED 77.38 76.

22

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3242

LIBOR 3M 4.2759

LIBOR 6M 4.1122

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.50278.12275.21272.75270.02 267.23264.72

EUR318.18316.93 314.25312.01 309.47 306.84 304.48

GBP374.25372.42 368.56365.29361.65357.93 354.56

APP/as/

More Stories From Business