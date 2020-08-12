UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Further Falls By Rs6100 To Rs120,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gold price further falls by Rs6100 to Rs120,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed further decline of Rs6100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs120,000 as against its trading at Rs126,100 the previous day.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs5229 and was trade at Rs102,881 against its sale at Rs108,110, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed decrease of Rs200 and was trade at Rs1470 against Rs1670 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went down by Rs171.47 and was traded at Rs1260.28 against Rs1431.75.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $55 and was traded at $1933 against $1988, the association reported.

