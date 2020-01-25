Gold price gains Rs 700, traded at Rs 91,000 per tola 25 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 700 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 91, 000 as compared to Rs 90,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 700 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 91, 000 as compared to Rs 90,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs 78,018 against last closing of Rs 77,418.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $13 and was traded at $ 1572 against $1559, Karachi Sarafa association reported.