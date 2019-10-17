UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs400, Traded At Rs87,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Gold price gains Rs400, traded at Rs87,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs87,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs86, 600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs87,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs86, 600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs343 and was traded at Rs74, 588 against Rs74, 245 the last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34.

According to Rawalpindi-Islamabad local sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 Karat gold was recorded at Rs86,500 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad whereas 10 gram gold was traded at Rs74,160.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $8 and was traded at $1489 as compared to the last closing at $1481

