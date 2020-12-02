UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs1600 To Rs110,800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:52 PM

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1600 on Wednesday and was traded at 110,800 against its sale at Rs109,200 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1600 on Wednesday and was traded at 110,800 against its sale at Rs109,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs1372 and was traded at Rs94,993 against Rs93,621 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs.

87,077 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs.1200 and Rs.1028.80.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $30 and was traded at $1831 against $$1801.

