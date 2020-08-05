Gold price jumps Rs4800 to Rs128,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed sharp increase Rs4800 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs128,700 as against its trading at Rs123,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs4116 and was trade at Rs110,340 against its sale at Rs106,224.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs130 and was traded at Rs1630 against its price at Rs1500 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs111.46 and was sold at Rs1397.46 compared to Rs1286.

The gold prices in the international market increased by Rs66 and was traded at $2041 against $1975 on Wednesday, the association reported.