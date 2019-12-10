Gold price remain stable at Rs 84, 400 per tola 10 Dec 2019

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 84,400 per tola on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 84,400 per tola on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remain unchanged and traded at Rs 72,359.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 980 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 840.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $02 and was traded at $1466 against closing of $1464 on last trading day.