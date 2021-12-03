UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs 350 Per Tola 03 Dec 2021

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:11 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 350 and was sold at Rs124,000 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs123,650 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 350 and was sold at Rs124,000 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs123,650 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 300 to Rs106310 from Rs106010 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97451 from Rs 97176.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was traded at $1773 against its sale at $1777, the Jewellers Group reported.

