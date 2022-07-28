UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs.10,500, Reaches Historic Level Of Rs.162,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Owing to appreciation of dollar against rupee, the price of 24 karat per tola gold jumped by Rs.10,500 per tola and was sold at its highest-ever price of Rs.162,500 on Thursday against sale at Rs.152,000 the previous day in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Owing to appreciation of Dollar against rupee, the price of 24 karat per tola gold jumped by Rs.10,500 per tola and was sold at its highest-ever price of Rs.162,500 on Thursday against sale at Rs.152,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.9,503 and was sold at Rs.139,318 against its sale at Rs.

130,315 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.127,708 against its sale at Rs.119,456, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs.1603 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 and was sold at Rs.1397.46.

The price of gold in international market increased by $29 and was sold at $1750 against its sale at $1721, the association reported.

More Stories From Business

