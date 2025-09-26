Open Menu

PSX Launches EOD Market Data On Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM

PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) In a major stride toward global data integration, transparency and commercial innovation, the pakistan stock exchange (psx) in collaboration with Deutsche Börse AG, on Friday launched its End-of-Day (EOD) Market Data Product on the Deutsche Borse Data Shop.

The Deutsche Borse is PSX’s exclusive international licenser and one of the world’s foremost providers of financial data services and this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in PSX’s efforts to elevate the visibility and credibility of Pakistan’s capital markets on the global stage, said a statement issued here.

The newly launched product is available under a subscription-based model, offering international investors, analysts and reputable market data vendors a structured and reliable access to PSX’s official closing prices, index data, market statistics, and corporate announcements, it added.

This comprehensive dataset is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality financial information that supports decision-making, risk assessment, and strategic planning across global markets.

A new layer of data integrity and validation introduced via the product will allow users to cross-reference live market feeds with PSX’s official closing values as well as access to corporate announcements and action data.

The initiative will not only expand PSX’s international footprint but also unlock new revenue streams through the monetization of its market data and position Pakistan’s capital markets as a credible and data-rich destination for global investment, the spokesperson hoped.

