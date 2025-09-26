PSX Launches EOD Market Data On Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) In a major stride toward global data integration, transparency and commercial innovation, the pakistan stock exchange (psx) in collaboration with Deutsche Börse AG, on Friday launched its End-of-Day (EOD) Market Data Product on the Deutsche Borse Data Shop.
The Deutsche Borse is PSX’s exclusive international licenser and one of the world’s foremost providers of financial data services and this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in PSX’s efforts to elevate the visibility and credibility of Pakistan’s capital markets on the global stage, said a statement issued here.
The newly launched product is available under a subscription-based model, offering international investors, analysts and reputable market data vendors a structured and reliable access to PSX’s official closing prices, index data, market statistics, and corporate announcements, it added.
This comprehensive dataset is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality financial information that supports decision-making, risk assessment, and strategic planning across global markets.
A new layer of data integrity and validation introduced via the product will allow users to cross-reference live market feeds with PSX’s official closing values as well as access to corporate announcements and action data.
The initiative will not only expand PSX’s international footprint but also unlock new revenue streams through the monetization of its market data and position Pakistan’s capital markets as a credible and data-rich destination for global investment, the spokesperson hoped.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
More Stories From Business
-
PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop7 minutes ago
-
Call for public consultation on draft additions to guidelines on ESG disclosures for listed companie ..27 minutes ago
-
ICCI, Govt collaboration to boost business environment57 minutes ago
-
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 2,976 points3 hours ago
-
Over 2.5 mln acres agriculture land damaged due to floods: Senate Committee told4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs1,000 to Rs395,800 per tola6 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation eases by 0.16 percent6 hours ago
-
RCCI demands extension in deadline for filing tax returns7 hours ago
-
WCCIS president attends E-Commerce Growth Expo 20257 hours ago
-
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market7 hours ago
-
KPRA visits hotels, restaurants in Nathiagali9 hours ago