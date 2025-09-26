Open Menu

Call For Public Consultation On Draft Additions To Guidelines On ESG Disclosures For Listed Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Call for public consultation on draft additions to guidelines on ESG disclosures for listed companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) As part of its efforts to promote responsible business practices, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies for public consultation.

The Government of Pakistan, through its updated Nationally Determined Contributions, has committed to climate action targets, said a press release issued by the SECP on Friday.

To support this transition, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination recently released the Pakistan Green Taxonomy to facilitate capital flows to sectors important for climate risk mitigation and adaptation.

Building on this foundation, the SECP has prepared draft disclosure requirements to be incorporated into the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies.

These disclosures will be applicable to all listed companies, regardless of whether they are obtaining green financing.

A phased approach has been designed under which disclosures will remain voluntary until 2029, after which time-lines for mandatory reporting will be introduced.

To ensure the disclosure requirements reflect a holistic view of all market players, the draft additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies have been uploaded to the SECP's official website for public consultation.

The consultation period will be open until October 22, 2025 (25 days). The SECP encourages all stakeholders, including environmental professionals and the public at large, to share their valuable feedback on the draft additions. This input will enable the SECP to finalize and roll out the additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures, 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

20 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

37 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council ..

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

51 minutes ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

59 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

1 hour ago
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

3 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

4 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business