Call For Public Consultation On Draft Additions To Guidelines On ESG Disclosures For Listed Companies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) As part of its efforts to promote responsible business practices, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies for public consultation.
The Government of Pakistan, through its updated Nationally Determined Contributions, has committed to climate action targets, said a press release issued by the SECP on Friday.
To support this transition, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination recently released the Pakistan Green Taxonomy to facilitate capital flows to sectors important for climate risk mitigation and adaptation.
Building on this foundation, the SECP has prepared draft disclosure requirements to be incorporated into the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies.
These disclosures will be applicable to all listed companies, regardless of whether they are obtaining green financing.
A phased approach has been designed under which disclosures will remain voluntary until 2029, after which time-lines for mandatory reporting will be introduced.
To ensure the disclosure requirements reflect a holistic view of all market players, the draft additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies have been uploaded to the SECP's official website for public consultation.
The consultation period will be open until October 22, 2025 (25 days). The SECP encourages all stakeholders, including environmental professionals and the public at large, to share their valuable feedback on the draft additions. This input will enable the SECP to finalize and roll out the additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures, 2023.
