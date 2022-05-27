Gold prices decline by Rs.2100 to Rs.141,200 per tola 27 May 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,100 and was sold at Rs.141,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs.143,300 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1800 and was sold at Rs.

121,056 compared to its sale at Rs122,756 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs.110,968 from Rs.112,619, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1590 and Rs.1363.16 respectively.The price of gold in international market decreased by$14 and was traded at $1860 compared to its sale at $1846, the association reported.