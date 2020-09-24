UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 1500 24 Sep 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1500 24 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,500 against its price at Rs114,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,500 against its price at Rs114,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs2286 and was traded at Rs 96,451 against its sale at Rs97,737, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs70 and was traded at Rs1150 against its prices at Rs1220 while the prices of 10 gram silver decreased by Rs60.01 and was traded at 98,594 against its sale at Rs1045.95The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $35 and was traded at $1857 against $1892, the association reported.

