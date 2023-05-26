UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 250 To Rs 235,750 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 250 to Rs 235,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 235,750 on Friday against its sale at Rs 236,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 214 to Rs 202,118 from Rs 202,332, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 185,275 from Rs 185,471.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 9 to $1952against its sale at $1961, the association reported.

