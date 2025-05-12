Gold prices decrease Rs.10,400 to 340,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.10,400 on Monday and was sold at Rs.340,500 against its sale at Rs.350,900 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.8,917 to Rs.291,923 from Rs.

300,840 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.8,087 to Rs.267,693 from Rs.275,780.

The rates of per tola silver declined by Rs.17 to Rs.3,400 and ten gram silver dipped by Rs.15 to Rs.2,914 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $104 to $3,221 from $3,325 whereas that of silver also declined by $0.17 to $32.18, the Association reported.