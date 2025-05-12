PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 10,123 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 10,123.09 points, a positive change of 9.45 percent, closing at 117,297.73 points as compared to 107,174.64 points on the last trading day.

A total of 732,877,141 shares were traded during the day as compared to 516,295,988 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.382 billion against Rs 28.841 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 462 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 405 of them recorded gains and 26 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 114,464,625 shares at Rs 4.56 per share, At-Tahur Limited with 75,910,160 shares at Rs 44.01 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 66,038,361 shares at Rs 1.32 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 904.44 per share closing at Rs 22,877.32 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 773.52 rise in its share price to close at Rs 8,508.75.

Premium Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 9.89 per share price, closing at Rs 390.11, whereas the runner-up Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 9.43 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,067.27.