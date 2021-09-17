Gold prices dip by Rs900 to Rs112,700 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs900 per tola and was trade at Rs112,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs113,600 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs96,622 against its sale at Rs97,394 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs88,570 from Rs89,278.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1410 and Rs1208.84, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 24 and was traded at US$1779 against its sale at US$1803.